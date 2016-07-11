FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Petrofac reaches deal with Petronas to end offshore Malaysia contract
July 11, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Petrofac reaches deal with Petronas to end offshore Malaysia contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd :

* Berantai RSC - agreement with Petronas

* Have reached mutual agreement with Petronas for cessation of Berantai Risk Service Contract

* Petronas will reimburse balance of outstanding capital and operational expenditures to Petrofac and its partners over period to June 2017

* As part of arrangement ownership of Berantai FPSO will be transferred to Petronas

* Petrofac will use cash proceeds for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

