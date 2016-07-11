BRIEF-Petrofac reaches deal with Petronas to end offshore Malaysia contract

July 11 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd :
* Berantai RSC - agreement with Petronas
* Have reached mutual agreement with Petronas for cessation of Berantai Risk Service Contract
* Petronas will reimburse balance of outstanding capital and operational expenditures to Petrofac and its partners over period to June 2017
* As part of arrangement ownership of Berantai FPSO will be transferred to Petronas
* Petrofac will use cash proceeds for general corporate purposes