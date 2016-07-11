FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says full-year base production guidance remains unchanged
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says full-year base production guidance remains unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy Inc

* Average production during second quarter was approximately 9,800 boepd

* Full year base production guidance remains unchanged at 9,000 boepd

* Production in q3 of year is expected to remain broadly in line with full year guidance

* Two week planned brent system maintenance shutdown that impacts production from northern north sea fields scheduled for october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

