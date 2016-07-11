BRIEF-Heathrow cargo volumes grow 2.1 pct in June

July 11 (Reuters) - Heathrow Funding Ltd :

* Cargo growth confirms Heathrow expansion mission critical for Brexit Britain

* Cargo volumes at UK's largest port grew 2.1 pct in June, with strong growth to China which was up 11 pct, India up 3.3 pct and Turkey up 3 pct

* Over 6.6 mln passengers travelled through Heathrow in June 2016

* June's passenger numbers were down 1 pct on 2015 in part as a result of weather cancellations and recurring French industrial action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)