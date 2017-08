July 11 (Reuters) - Fondo Delta Immobiliare :

* Mars Grafton says it intends to launch a tender offer on the whole share capital of Fondo Delta Immobiliare

* Mars Grafton to pay 65 euros ($71.76) per each share tendered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)