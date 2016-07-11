BRIEF-LSE says evaluating lower deal acceptance threshold, no decision yet

July 11 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Evaluation of lowering minimum acceptance threshold for takeover offer by hldco123 plc to shareholders of deutsche börse ag
* London stock exchange group (lseg) notes announcement made by deutsche börse ag (deutsche börse) regarding consideration of lowering of acceptance threshold.
* Parties involved are currently evaluating a potential lowering of such minimum acceptance threshold with a view to enable index funds to participate in offer
* Index funds, which represent up to 15% of deutsche börse shares, are only technically capable of tendering their deutsche börse shares after minimum acceptance threshold has been reached
* For dax as most relevant index replacement takes place two trading days after 50% of deutsche börse shares have been tendered
* By reducing acceptance threshold that technical issue could be addressed
* No decision has been made in this regard yet
* On monday, 11 july 2016, facts then known will be finally evaluated by parties involved
* Only then will a decision by relevant bodies of parties involved be made if acceptance threshold will be lowered or not Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)