BRIEF-LSE says evaluating lower deal acceptance threshold, no decision yet
#Financials
July 11, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LSE says evaluating lower deal acceptance threshold, no decision yet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Evaluation of lowering minimum acceptance threshold for takeover offer by hldco123 plc to shareholders of deutsche börse ag

* London stock exchange group (lseg) notes announcement made by deutsche börse ag (deutsche börse) regarding consideration of lowering of acceptance threshold.

* Parties involved are currently evaluating a potential lowering of such minimum acceptance threshold with a view to enable index funds to participate in offer

* Index funds, which represent up to 15% of deutsche börse shares, are only technically capable of tendering their deutsche börse shares after minimum acceptance threshold has been reached

* For dax as most relevant index replacement takes place two trading days after 50% of deutsche börse shares have been tendered

* By reducing acceptance threshold that technical issue could be addressed

* No decision has been made in this regard yet

* On monday, 11 july 2016, facts then known will be finally evaluated by parties involved

* Only then will a decision by relevant bodies of parties involved be made if acceptance threshold will be lowered or not Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)

