a year ago
BRIEF-McBride upgrades profit outlook
July 11, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-McBride upgrades profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - McBride

* Adjusted operating profit for full year will be slightly ahead of its previous expectations

* Full year performance has benefited from better than anticipated progress on cost saving initiatives, including the final year impact of the UK business restructuring project.

* Purchasing-driven savings, in part a result of the decision to reduce the group's range of products and customers, have additionally contributed to the result

* On a constant currency basis, group revenues for the year ended 30 June 2016 were 1.9% lower than the prior year.

* There has been no impact to date on the group's day-to-day operations from the outcome of the EU referendum in the UK

* It remains too early to determine the longer-term effects on McBride's activities, of which approximately 70% are in subsidiaries based outside the UK

* Board remains confident in execution of "manufacturing our future" strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

