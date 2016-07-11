FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IPO proceeds ASR Nederland (including over-allotment) amount to EUR 1,065 mln
#Financials
July 11, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IPO proceeds ASR Nederland (including over-allotment) amount to EUR 1,065 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - ASR Nederland NV :

* Overallotment option ASR partially exercised

* In total 2,249,885 over-allotment shares have been sold at the offer price of 19.50 euros ($21.53)

* Offering (including overallotment) comprises represent c. 36.3 pct of total number of 150 million issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of the company

* Leads to total proceeds from the IPO of approximately 1,065 million euros

* Following the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, NLFI will hold approximately 63.7 pct of the shares Source text: bit.ly/29IN3pS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

