a year ago
BRIEF-BE Group buys 51 pct of IQUII
July 11, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BE Group buys 51 pct of IQUII

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Be Think Solve Execute SpA (Be Group) :

* Acquires 51 percent of IQUII, a digital company specialized in mobile and IoT technologies

* Price for the acquisition of 51 percent of shares was defined as equal to 400,000 euros ($441,720.00)

* Agreement envisages two put/call options to buy further 29 percent by 2021 and to reach, in 2025, 100 percent of the share capital with the acquisition of the remaining stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

