July 11 (Reuters) - Mondi Plc

* Mondi group signs an agreement to acquire Uralplastic

* Transaction is expected to complete in July 2016

* Acquisition from joint stock company Rusnano and a private investor

* For year ended 31 December 2015 Uralplastic generated revenues of rub1,988 million (eur 29.2 million) and adjusted ebitda of rub318 million (eur 4.7 million)