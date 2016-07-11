FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Funespana and SEGYRESA to hold 45 pct stake in Salzillo
July 11, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Funespana and SEGYRESA to hold 45 pct stake in Salzillo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Funespana SA :

* Says Servicios y Gestion Funeraria SA (SEGYRESA) and Albia Gestion de Servicios SL (Albia) have entered capital of Salzillo Servicios Funerarios SL (Salzillo) via share capital increase

* SEGYRESA to assume 63,227 shares of Salzillo for 3.8 million euros ($4.2 million) and Albia 17,301 shares of Salzillo for 1.0 million euros

* Albia and Inversiones Palge SA have bought 30,661 shares of Salzillo owned by SEGYRESA

* As a result of the operations, Funespana will hold 9.74 percent stake in Salzillo and SEGYRESA 35.26 percent stake

* Capital gain from the operation amounts to 77,000 euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
