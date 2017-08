July 11 (Reuters) - Rheinland Holding AG :

* FY consolidated earnings before taxes rose from 15.3 million euros (2014) to 20.2 million euros ($22.27 million)

* FY net profit after tax of 15.6 million euros (previous year: 8.3 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/29yF7H3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)