BRIEF-Thomson Reuters to sell IP & Science unit to Onex, Baring Asia for $3.55 bln

* Announces definitive agreement to sell its Intellectual Property & Science business to Onex and Baring Asia for $3.55 billion
* Expects to use about $1 billion of net proceeds to buy back shares and balance to pay down debt and reinvest in business
* Guggenheim Securities, LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as financial advisors to Thomson Reuters for proposed divestiture
* Sale is not subject to any financing condition
* Any share buybacks from net proceeds will be part of previously announced $1.5 billion share buyback program
* Onex and Baring Asia have obtained debt and equity commitments for transaction
* Allen & Overy LLP is acting as legal counsel for Thomson Reuters