a year ago
BRIEF-Probe Metals increases equity financing to $13.38 million
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Probe Metals increases equity financing to $13.38 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Probe Metals Inc

* Probe Metals increases equity financing to $13.38 million

* Probe Metals Inc Says offering will now consist of up to 8.4 Mln Non Flow through units of company at a price of $0.95 per non-flow through unit

* Each full warrant will entitle holder to purchase one additional common share of company at a price of $1.75 per share

* Probe Metals Inc says offering will now also consist of up to 3.6 million flow through units of company at an average price of $1.50 per flow through unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

