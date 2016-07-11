FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSE-DB lowers threshold of acceptance offer for the merger to 60 pct from 75 pct
July 11, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-LSE-DB lowers threshold of acceptance offer for the merger to 60 pct from 75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Amendment of exchange offer acceptance condition

* Has lowered threshold required for acceptances under exchange offer acceptance condition in respect of both LSEG acquisition and Deutsche Börse acquisition from 75 pct to 60 pct

* Decision reflects feedback from a number of institutional index funds that are only technically capable of tendering their Deutsche Börse shares

* Acceptance period of exchange offer will be extended by two weeks and will now expire on July 26 2016 at 24:00

* Lowering of minimum acceptance threshold is in line with German securities acquisition and takeover act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
