July 11 (Reuters) - Exiqon A/S :

* The board of directors of Exiqon has decided to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S for a cancellation from trading and delisting of all shares in Exiqon A/S from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

* In case Nasdaq Copenhagen accepts the request, the last day of trading is expected to be 3 August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)