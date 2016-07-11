FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avanti Communications says looking at strategic alternatives including possible sale
July 11, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avanti Communications says looking at strategic alternatives including possible sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Avanti Communications Group Plc :

* Board is of view that it should, in parallel to considering an equity raise, conduct a wider strategic review to explore additional opportunities

* Board therefore intends to pursue all of these possible alternatives to ensure best outcome for its shareholders

* Commencement of a "formal sale process" in accordance with note 2 on rule 2.6 of city code on takeovers and mergers

* Group is now considered to be in an "offer period" as defined in code, and dealing disclosure requirements listed below will apply

* Additional opportunities including a merger with or offer for group by a third party or a sale of group's businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
