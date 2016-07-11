BRIEF-Rush Enterprises says co, units entered 3rd credit agreement with BMO Harris Bank N.A. - SEC filing

July 11 (Reuters) - Rush Enterprises Inc

* Says Co and subsidiaries entered into the third amended and restated credit agreement with BMO Harris Bank N.A. - SEC filing

* Rush Enterprises says lenders agreed to make up to $875 million of revolving credit loans to finance purchase of new, used vehicle inventory for sale

* Rush Enterprises says revolving credit loans consist of $775 million of revolving A loans; and $100 million of revolving B loans