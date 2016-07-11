FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Rush Enterprises says co, units entered 3rd credit agreement with BMO Harris Bank N.A. - SEC filing
July 11, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rush Enterprises says co, units entered 3rd credit agreement with BMO Harris Bank N.A. - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Rush Enterprises Inc

* Says Co and subsidiaries entered into the third amended and restated credit agreement with BMO Harris Bank N.A. - SEC filing

* Rush Enterprises says lenders agreed to make up to $875 million of revolving credit loans to finance purchase of new, used vehicle inventory for sale

* Rush Enterprises says revolving credit loans consist of $775 million of revolving A loans; and $100 million of revolving B loans Source: (bit.ly/29J9wTS ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

