a year ago
BRIEF-Onex and Baring Asia to acquire Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science business for $3.55 bln
July 11, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Onex and Baring Asia to acquire Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science business for $3.55 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Onex Corp

* Onex and Baring Asia to acquire Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science business for $3.55 billion

* Transaction is expected to be funded with an equity investment of approximately $1.6 billion for 100% ownership of IP&S

* Onex' portion of equity investment will be made by Onex Partners IV and certain limited partners as co-investors, including Onex

* Latham & Watkins Llp is serving as legal advisor to Onex and Baring Asia on transaction

* Onex' portion of equity investment approximately $1.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
