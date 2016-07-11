FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hecla Mining reports Q2 gold production of 62,965 ounces
July 11, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hecla Mining reports Q2 gold production of 62,965 ounces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co

* Hecla reports 4.2 million ounces of silver and 62,965 ounces of gold production

* Says increased gold production estimate for 2016 to 233,000 ounces, a 13% increase

* Hecla Mining Co qtrly silver production of 4.2 million ounces, a 71.2% increase

* Says increased silver equivalent production estimate for 2016 to 44 million ounces, a 7% increase

* Hecla Mining Co qtrly gold production of 62,965 ounces, a 40.9% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

