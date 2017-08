July 11 (Reuters) - Vectron Systems AG :

* H1 turnover at 14.883 million euros ($16.44 million) up 27 percent over the previous year

* H1 EBITDA increased by 77 percent from 0.865 million euros to 1.532 million euros

* H1 EBIT amounts to 1.259 million euros (previous year 0.544 million euros)