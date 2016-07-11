FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Emergent BioSolutions' board approves spin-off of Aptevo Therapeutics
July 11, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Emergent BioSolutions' board approves spin-off of Aptevo Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

* Emergent Biosolutions' Board Of Directors Approves Spin Off of Aptevo Therapeutics and sets record and dividend distribution dates and distribution ratio

* Expects to complete distribution of aptevo common stock to emergent stockholders on august 1, 2016.

* Aptevo expects its common stock to begin trading on a "when issued" basis shortly before july 22, 2016 record date under ticker "apvo wi."

* Aptevo has applied for listing on nasdaq global market.

* On august 1, 2016, aptevo common stock is expected to begin "regular way" trading on nasdaq under symbol "apvo."

* Emergent will continue to trade on new york stock exchange under ticker symbol "ebs." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

