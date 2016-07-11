FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WME-IMG announces acquisition of UFC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) -

* WME | IMG announces acquisition of UFC

* WME | IMG says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* IMG says Silver Lake Partners and KKR will join WME | IMG as new strategic investors, along with MSD Capital, L.P

* IMG says MSD partners, L.P. will provide preferred equity financing

* WME | IMG says upon closing, Lorenzo Fertitta will step down from day-to-day operations

* IMG says Frank Fertitta III and Lorenzo Fertitta will both retain a passive minority interest in organization Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

