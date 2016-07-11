BRIEF-WME-IMG announces acquisition of UFC

July 11 (Reuters) -
* WME | IMG announces acquisition of UFC
* WME | IMG says terms of transaction were not disclosed
* IMG says Silver Lake Partners and KKR will join WME | IMG as new strategic investors, along with MSD Capital, L.P
* IMG says MSD partners, L.P. will provide preferred equity financing
* WME | IMG says upon closing, Lorenzo Fertitta will step down from day-to-day operations
* IMG says Frank Fertitta III and Lorenzo Fertitta will both retain a passive minority interest in organization