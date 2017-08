July 11 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie receives U.S. FDA rare pediatric disease designation for investigational ABT-414 for the treatment of a type of pediatric brain tumor known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)