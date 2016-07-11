FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences says positive topline results for follow-on drug study
July 11, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences says positive topline results for follow-on drug study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Coherus announces positive topline results for CHS-1701 (pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate) pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic biosimilarity study

* Study met all of its co-primary endpoints for PK, CMAX and area under curve (AUC), and PD, absolute neutrophil count, and ANC

* Commercial plans and preparations are expected to begin later this year.

* There were no serious adverse events related to either study drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

