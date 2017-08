July 11 (Reuters) - Golden Arrow Resources Corp

* Says entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100 pct interest in Antofalla project

* Golden Arrow Resources Corp says terms of option agreement include staged payments over five years totaling $1.56 mln for a 100 pct interest in property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)