July 11 (Reuters) - Ehealth Inc

* Ehealth Inc announces resignation of Stuart Huizinga from his positions as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of co, effective immediately

* Says on July 11, 2016, announced appointment of David Francis as CFO of the company, effective as of such date