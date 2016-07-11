FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch: Flat yield curve will pressure U.S. Bank margins in second half 2016
July 11, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch: Flat yield curve will pressure U.S. Bank margins in second half 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) -

* Fitch: Flat yield curve will pressure U.S. Bank margins in second half 2016

* Fitch On U.S. Bank Margins - "With a flat yield curve however, Fitch expects NIM expansion to decline in 2016"

* Fitch On U.S. Bank Margins - "In Fitch's view banks are preparing for lower and longer interest rate environment by extending balance sheet duration"

* Fitch on U.S. Banks-There could be "idiosyncratic" rating implications related to rate risk but for most part should be credit neutral for most banks Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

