July 11 (Reuters) - Precio Fishbone AB :

* Signs agreement with Trafikverket (Swedish Transport Administration) to develop IT solution Systemstöd Planering

* Deal value is estimated at about 42.5 million Swedish crowns ($4.96 million) Source text: bit.ly/29BNowi

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5625 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)