July 11 (Reuters) - Gencor Industries Inc

* Says approved three-for-two split of company's common and class B stock to be effected in form of a 50% stock dividend

* Says total shares outstanding of common and class B stock will be 12.1 million and 2.3 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)