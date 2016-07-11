FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom says Czech government approves prolongation of tolling contract
July 11, 2016

BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom says Czech government approves prolongation of tolling contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Kapsch TrafficCom AG :

* Czech government approves prolongation of tolling contract with Kapsch TrafficCom

* Czech government approved prolongation of contract to operate nationwide toll system for at maximum three years

* During this period current supplier will obtain from state 6 billion CZK, these are approx. 221.9 million euros ($245.22 million)

* Current contract with Kapsch TrafficCom is going to expire by end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

