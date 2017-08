July 11 (Reuters) - Izo-Blok Sa :

* Receives new 8.2 million euros ($9.05 million) contract from HP Pelzer Holding Gmbh for supply of automotive parts made of EPP

* Contract is signed for 7 years; first deliveries to start from Nov. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)