July 11 (Reuters) - Verianos Real Estate AG :

* Places bond in the amount of 5 million euros ($5.52 million)

* Emission should have a volume of up to 5 million euros, with a maturity of three years with 7.25% paid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)