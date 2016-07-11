FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sale Faurecia automotive exteriors to Plastic Omnium authorized by EC
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 11, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sale Faurecia automotive exteriors to Plastic Omnium authorized by EC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Faurecia :

* Sale of Faurecia automotive exteriors to Plastic Omnium authorized by the European Commission

* Closing of deal is due to take place on July 29, 2016 for entire perimeter sold by Faurecia

* Enterprise value is 665 million euros ($734.49 million)

* Divestiture commitment made by Plastic Omnium has no impact on sale of business by Faurecia or on amount of transaction

* This business represents sales of 700 million euros out of total business sold by Faurecia of 1.9 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9054 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.