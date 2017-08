July 11 (Reuters) - S&P On Pennsylvania

* Pennsylvania 'AA-' GO and other ratings placed on creditwatch negative due to lack of balanced fiscal 2017 budget

* Lawmakers would need to increase revenues by approximately $1.2 billion to balance the budget

* Creditwatch reflects developments indicating Pennsylvania to likely proceed into fiscal 2017 with spending plan not supported by revenue package Source text (bit.ly/29yFgsU)