July 11, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson to buy 20 pct stake in CI:Z Holdings Co - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Johnson & Johnson to buy 20 pct of Japanese cosmetics maker - Nikkei

* A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson will buy a 19.9 pct stake in Tokyo-based CI:Z, becoming its second-leading shareholder - Nikkei

* CI:Z will receive two board members from Johnson & Johnson, transfer to Johnson & Johnson sales rights to its main cosmetics lines in areas outside Japan - Nikkei

* CI:Z Chairman Yoshinori Shirono to sell portion of his stake in deal; stock warrants to be issued through which CI:Z to procure up to 3.5 bln yen - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/29rPX4i

