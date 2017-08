July 11 (Reuters) - Timbercreek Financial Corp :

* Timbercreek Financial Corp announces $40 million bought offering of convertible debentures

* Underwriters will purchase $40 million aggregate principal amount of 5.40% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at $1,000/debenture

* Timbercreek Financial Corp says debentures will mature on July 31, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)