July 11 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc

* Microchip Technology Inc Says Ceo Steve Sanghi's Fy 2016 Total Compensation $10.8 Mln Vs $5.5 Mln In Fy 2015 - Sec filing

* Microchip technology inc says president and coo ganesh moorthy's fy 2016 total compensation $4.2 million versus $2.0 million in fy 2015