BRIEF-CytRx reports initial results of aldoxorubicin late-stage trial in soft tissue sarcoma patients

July 11 (Reuters) - Cytrx Announces Initial Results Of Phase 3 Trial Of Aldoxorubicin In Patients With Second

* Line soft tissue sarcoma

* Study did not show significant difference between aldoxorubicin, investigator's choice therapy for pfs, with median of 4.17 months and 4.04 months

* Cytrx - study did not show significant difference between aldoxorubicin, investigator's choice therapy for primary end point

* Patients continue to be followed for overall survival , a secondary endpoint of trial