FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin initiates exchange offer for IT and Technical Services businesses
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin initiates exchange offer for IT and Technical Services businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp :

* Lockheed martin initiates exchange offer for it and technical services businesses

* Commencement of an exchange offer for separation of its information systems & global solutions (is&gs) business segment

* Co's unit abacus innovations corporation will merge with a subsidiary of leidos and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of leidos

* Exchange and merger are expected to be tax-free to participating lockheed martin stockholders for u.s. Federal income tax purposes

* Stockholders with opportunity to exchange shares of co for abacus shares, which will convert into leidos shares on completion of merger

* Offering to exchange all of nearly 77 million shares of common stock of abacus for shares of co validly tendered, not properly withdrawn

* As part of transaction, lockheed martin will also receive a one-time special cash payment of $1.8 billion

* Tendering co stockholders expected to receive about $111 in value of abacus common stock for every $100 of co's common stock

* Will use special payment to repay debt, pay dividends and/or repurchase its stock

* Immediately after completion of deals, about 50.5% of outstanding shares of leidos stock expected to be held by pre-merger abacus

* Pre-Merger leidos stockholders expected to hold about 49.5% of outstanding shares of leidos common stock on a fully diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.