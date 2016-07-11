FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Universal Corp announces change in Hungarian operations
July 11, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Universal Corp announces change in Hungarian operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Universal Corp :

* Universal corporation announces change in Hungarian operations

* Subsidiary discontinue processing of leaf tobaccos in factory in Nyíregyháza, Hungary effective immediately

* Universal will concentrate processing of Hungarian tobaccos in its facilities in Italy

* Hungary management has reached agreement with affected employees and their representatives for a planned settlement to Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

