BRIEF-Universal Corp announces change in Hungarian operations

July 11 (Reuters) - Universal Corp :
* Universal corporation announces change in Hungarian operations
* Subsidiary discontinue processing of leaf tobaccos in factory in Nyíregyháza, Hungary effective immediately
* Universal will concentrate processing of Hungarian tobaccos in its facilities in Italy
* Hungary management has reached agreement with affected employees and their representatives for a planned settlement to Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)