a year ago
BRIEF-United Continental Holdings sees Q2 consolidated capacity up 0.1 pct vs last year
July 11, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings sees Q2 consolidated capacity up 0.1 pct vs last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc :

* Sees Q2 consolidated capacity up 0.1% versus last year

* For 2016, expects to pay about 9.4% total adjusted earnings as profit sharing to employees

* Expects total q2 2016 hedge loss of approximately $0.03 per gallon, or approximately $30 million in total

* Q2 capital expenditure lower than previous guidance due to timing of certain non-aircraft projects shifting to later in year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

