BRIEF-Plexus entered into amendment No. 2 to credit agreement on July 5

July 11 (Reuters) - Plexus Corp :

* On July 5, 2016, Plexus Corp entered into amendment no. 2 to company's credit agreement, dated as may 15, 2012 - SEC filing

* Credit facility, as amended, may potentially be increased by up to $200 million to $500 million

* In addition, amendment extends termination date of credit facility from may 15, 2019 to july 5, 2021

* Amendment extends the termination date of the credit facility from may 15, 2019 to july 5, 2021