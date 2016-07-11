FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Neptune Technologies & Bioressources qtrly revenues $11.3 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Neptune Technologies & Bioressources qtrly revenues $11.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc :

* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc qtrly revenues reached $11.3 million, up 270% versus last year

* Revised revenue guidance for fiscal 2017 to over $43 million, continue to expect double-digit adjusted ebitda margin for 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Consolidated cash, short term investments were $14.6 million as at may 31, 2016, with $9.6 million for co's unit acasti

* If acasti doesn't raise funds, exists material uncertainty that casts doubt about acasti's ability to continue as going concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.