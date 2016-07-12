FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Tryg Q2 profit after tax DKK 734 mln, above expectations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2016 / 5:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tryg Q2 profit after tax DKK 734 mln, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Tryg :

* Q2 profit after tax 734 million Danish crowns (Reuters poll 620 million crowns)

* Q2 combined ratio 82.6 (Reuters poll 82.8)

* Semi-annual dividend of 2.60 crowns (2.50 crowns) and solvency ratio of 206 (193 including Skandia)

* In 2016, weather claims and large claims, net of reinsurance, are expected to be 500 million Danish crowns ($74.49 million) and 550 million crowns, respectively, which is unchanged relative to 2015

* Financial targets 2017 are return on equity of 21 pct after tax, combined ratio 87, expense ratio 14

* Premium growth for 2016 will probably be at low end of previously communicated premium growth outlook of between 0 pct and 2 pct Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7119 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.