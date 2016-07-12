BRIEF-Tryg Q2 profit after tax DKK 734 mln, above expectations

July 12 (Reuters) - Tryg :

* Q2 profit after tax 734 million Danish crowns (Reuters poll 620 million crowns)

* Q2 combined ratio 82.6 (Reuters poll 82.8)

* Semi-annual dividend of 2.60 crowns (2.50 crowns) and solvency ratio of 206 (193 including Skandia)

* In 2016, weather claims and large claims, net of reinsurance, are expected to be 500 million Danish crowns ($74.49 million) and 550 million crowns, respectively, which is unchanged relative to 2015

* Financial targets 2017 are return on equity of 21 pct after tax, combined ratio 87, expense ratio 14

* Premium growth for 2016 will probably be at low end of previously communicated premium growth outlook of between 0 pct and 2 pct Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

