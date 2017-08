July 12 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* European investment bank grants valneva a 25 million euros ($27.7 million) loan to fund research and development activities

* Plans to use EIB financing to support research and development of vaccines including its lyme borreliosis vaccine candidate which is due to enter phase I in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)