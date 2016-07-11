FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-InfraREIT comments on Hunt's transaction; ownership level unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Infrareit Inc :

* Infrareit inc says comments on hunt's transaction; ownership level unchanged

* Exchange between Hunt and Marubeni had no effect on hunt's fully-diluted ownership of Infrareit

* Deal had no effect on hunt's obligations under lock-up agreement between hunt and co which was executed in connection with infrareit's 2015 IPO

* Hunt exchanged shares of infrareit common stock for equal number of partnership units in operating partnership held by unit of Marubeni Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

