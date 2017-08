July 11 (Reuters) - Phibro Animal Health Corp :

* Phibro animal health corporation submits studies reaffirming safety of Mecadox

* During studies no carcinogenic Carbadox-derived residues were detected in meat from animals treated, as directed, with Carbadox