BRIEF-Barnes Group says to buy Adval Tech's molds business

July 12 (Reuters) - Barnes Group Inc

* Barnes group Inc To acquire the molds business of Adval Tech Holding Ag

* Says Barnes Group has agreed to purchase Foboha mold-making business for CHF 133 million (approximately $136 million)

* Says expected to finance transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under company's revolving credit facility

* Following deal closing, Foboha to operate as business within molding solutions strategic business unit of co's industrial segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)