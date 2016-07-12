FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barnes Group says to buy Adval Tech's molds business
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Barnes Group says to buy Adval Tech's molds business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Barnes Group Inc

* Barnes group Inc To acquire the molds business of Adval Tech Holding Ag

* Says Barnes Group has agreed to purchase Foboha mold-making business for CHF 133 million (approximately $136 million)

* Says expected to finance transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under company's revolving credit facility

* Following deal closing, Foboha to operate as business within molding solutions strategic business unit of co's industrial segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

