July 12 (Reuters) - Perrot Duval Holding SA :

* Profit after taxes of 1.0 million Swiss francs ($1.02 million)for its 2015/16 financial year (ending on April 30, 2016), ten times higher than the previous year (0.1 million Swiss francs) Source text - bit.ly/29xjrZP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9828 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)