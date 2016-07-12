FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Hafslund Q2 EBITDA up at NOK 695 million
#Healthcare
July 12, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hafslund Q2 EBITDA up at NOK 695 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Hafslund ASA :

* Q2 operating revenue 2.78 billion Norwegian crowns ($328.24 million) versus 2.61 billion crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 695 million crowns versus 684 million crowns year ago

* Net profit for 2016 is expected to come in on a par with 2015

* Long-term dividend policy is to make stable distributions which over time equate to at least 50 percent of the net result for the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4695 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
